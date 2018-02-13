1 dead, 2 injured in violent wreck involving 18-wheeler

One person is dead after a major wreck involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle in Caddo Parish. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

One person is dead and two others injured in a major wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck Tuesday evening in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch records, the crash happened just after 6:50 p.m. along Buncombe Road and Simpson Road.

Deputies on the scene say a pickup truck carrying three people inside failed to stop at a stop sign which led to the tractor-trailer hitting the truck.

The people inside the pickup truck are believed to be two grandparents and a 14-year-old boy, according to Caddo deputies

Deputies say the husband died on the scene while the grandmother was taken to University Health with serious injuries.

The grandson was also taken to University Health with a broken leg.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.

No names have been released.

Buncombe Road from Simpson Road to Highway 169 is blocked off and will remain closed until the scene is cleared. Deputies say it could be cleaned up by midnight.

There are 8 deputies on the scene trying to piece together what happened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

