High-speed chase ends in violent crash, deputies looking for several men in Bossier

Bossier deputies are looking for several men who led them on a high-speed chase Monday night.

A Bossier deputy saw a vehicle traveling 89 mph in a 55 mph zone on the westbound lane of Highway 80 near the Princeton Post Office.

When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped away at nearly 90 mph.

The chase continued onto Highway 157, driving on the shoulder almost causing it to crash into the tree line.

The deputy followed the vehicle on Interstate 20 speeding around 125 mph, again driving on the shoulder to pass other vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle then turned onto I-220 before exiting on Shed Road where he later crashed into a brick entrance of the Crestmont subdivision.

The deputy said he saw five men run out of the vehicle and escaped.

No one was in the vehicle, but the deputy found two handguns, which were reported stolen and small particles of marijuana.

The vehicle was also reported stolen, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the identity of these men is asked to call the BPSO at 318-965-2203

