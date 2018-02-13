Felon job seekers working to transform their lives

It can be difficult for anyone to find a job. But image how hard is can be for someone who served prison time and is just trying to get their life back on track.

A recent study found 76-percent of former inmates said they found it difficult or nearly impossible to find a job. Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed were unemployed five years after being released.

Research shows a link between finding a job and not going back to prison. The number of re-offenders is known as the recidivism rate. That rate has actually dropped 5-percent in the last decade, according to figures provided by the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

But that's of little consolation to those struggling to find work right now. "You cannot be a law abiding citizen in this world today with a conviction. It's almost impossible," said Bryan Britton.

Britton speaks from experience. Ever since his release from prison three years ago, Britton said several companies have hired him only to let him go once they discover he served 8 years for aggravated robbery.

"Once people see that, no matter what they see in you and the potential that you can bring to their team and their brand that's irrelevant. Once they see that conviction you're nothing any more," added Britton.

While Britton vows not to become a re-offender, he understands the temptation out of sheer desperation. "That is exactly why people re-offend, most definitely. And it's not that they want to. It's just the fact that life still goes on. You have to live, to take care of yourself. Some people have families they have to maintain."

State figures show within 5 years of an offender's release in Louisiana nearly 43-percent return to prison; known as the recidivism rate.

Britton's bail bondswoman 11 years ago, Jeanie Harris, sees it all too often. "A lot of them, with the repeat offenders, they're suggesting that how else were they going to make it."

While finding a job as a convicted felon may be a challenge it's not impossible. In fact, the road could start somewhere like Goodwill Industries.

Goodwill has a job center and places anywhere from 80 to 100 people every single month from some of the hundreds of businesses they work with on a regular basis.

In fact, we're told 30-percent of the clients have a criminal record. Goodwill Workforce Development Manager Cecilia Garceau told us, "We have special relationships with people in the community that are employers in the community that are willing to hire people with backgrounds."

Their services even include getting their clients what they call 'work ready,' helping with everything from resumes to learning job interview skills before matching them with a potential employer.

Late Tuesday afternoon Britton told us he has an interview set up for Wednesday with Goodwill.

And his former bail bondswoman, Jeanie Harris, also has Britton in mind when she says she'll expand her business in a few months.

