Man accused of firing multiple shots inside vehicle in Marshall

A Marshall man is accused of firing several shots inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Marshall officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Houston St. around 1 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police say 27-year-old Brian Davis fired multiple shots at a vehicle traveling along E. Houston Street.

Davis ran away from the scene but was arrested later on E. Bowie Street.

No one inside the vehicle was injured.

Police say the gun Davis reportedly used during the shooting was reported stolen.

Davis is booked into the Harrison County Jail where he is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and theft of a firearm.

