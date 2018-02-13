Caddo moves 7th-, 8th-graders out of Huntington High School

Caddo School Board reversed a years-old decision Feb. 13 that moved seventh- and eighth-graders from Turner Elementary to Huntington High. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Huntington High students will have their campus back to themselves next school year.

Caddo School Board members decided Tuesday afternoon to move seventh- and eighth-graders out of the Shreveport school.

Instead, they will attend Fair Park Middle School, Midway Professional Development Elementary or Turner Elementary/6th Grade Academy.

And Huntington will return to being a traditional high school for freshmen through seniors.

Until now, some parents have been concerned about their 12-year-olds sharing a campus with 18-year-olds.

Pastor Joe Gant Jr says his daughter had to go to Huntington as an 8th grader.

"She was thrown into an environment with many older children who were much more mature than she and she didn't expect that kind of environment," said Gant.

"We've had some issues with the middle school being on the high school campus and not being safe so we wanted for the high school to have its own identity and bring that back and we are very proud of our alumni at HHS," said 1983 Huntington Alumni Robin Jackson.

Many also feel the change will benefit the students academically and improve the ratings for both Turner and Huntington.

The School Board moved middle school students from Turner Elementary to Huntington High in 2011. The move was part of former schools Superintendent Gerald Dawkins' Vision 2020 plan to deal with declining enrollment and save money.

Several other high schools also went to 7-12th grade, but have since been changed back or reconfigured in other ways. Only Green Oaks and Huntington remained 7-12th grade as of this year.

District 12 School Board Member Dottie Bell says parents never wanted the change and have been calling her for five years asking for a reversal.

"Parents are the ones who make the decision for their kids. When they told me that, I was 100% for it. High school students need to be in high school," said Bell.

"I feel great about it. I feel I have answered the question. It's all about the children with me. I'll fight for the kids. It's all about the babies," said Bell.

The change goes into effect for the 2018-2019 school year.

Fair Park will pick up 43 middle school students. Midway Professional will get 84 students and Turner Elementary will get 185 students.

Huntington will lose 312 students.

