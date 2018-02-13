Valentine's Day: Is it a traditional or consumer holiday?

For many, Valentine's Day is full of love and appreciation for their significant other, while others just think it's just a consumer holiday.

On Tuesday, KSLA News 12 James Parish hit the streets to find out if people think cupid is shooting arrows or just trying to empty out their wallet, and the reviews were mixed.

The first person he came across was Kalli Combs, who thinks Valentine's Day is a consumer holiday.

"It is more of a Hallmark holiday. I know businesses love it. I know restaurants love it. It's a big consumer holiday to spend money," said Combs.

While Charley Kingery said it could go either way.

"It is 50 percent Hallmark. It is 50 percent traditional," said Combs.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $19.7 billion on Valentine's Day.

Whether someone thinks it is a traditional or consumer holiday, it is good for local businesses.

"It is like our Christmas," said the Business Manager of Flower Power Heather Zahn. "It is so busy and very last minute. It is hard to determine what is going to happen, so the day before and the day of gets absolutely insane."

Zahn said they did 500 deliveries last year and expect to do the same this year.

"Everybody always likes to get flowers. Even if they told you they don't want them, they want them," said Zahn.

According to the National Retail Federation, the top 5 items bought on Valentine's Day are a box of chocolates, diamond earrings, a dozen roses, dinner for two and a bottle of champagne.

If someone buys all 5 things, it will likely cost them over $500, according to Bankrate.

