Rainy Mardi Gras parades lead to ruts in E. Kings duck park

Many visitors to the duck pond along East Kings Highway in Shreveport are upset with the mess left after the Mardi Gras parades.

Ruts throughout the park were caused by people parking for the Carnival processions.

Even though it looks bad, SPAR Director Shelly Ragle says this is not uncommon, particularly when it rains before or during the parades.

SPAR crews "have been out there. But it's been rainy since the last parade. It may take us a couple weeks to get out there and address" the ruts.

Workers will use sand to fill in the ruts, smooth them out with special equipment or re-seed the grass.

"[Mardi Gras] happens in February. We could go out and make repairs. By the time spring gets here and grass begins to grow, you won't notice the damage that was done by the vehicles," said Ragle.

The money the city charges people to reserve a parking space along East Kings Highway goes into the city's general fund, which is where the money comes from to fix the park.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.