Search is on for robber who hit woman with baseball bat

Shreveport police say a man hit a woman over the head with a baseball bat during a robbery at a small office building in the 4600 block of Monkhouse Drive. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A woman was struck in her body with a baseball bat during a robbery in Shreveport.

It happened about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's in the Westwood Park area between Interstate 20 and Greenwood Road.

Now authorities are using police canines to look for the man responsible for the holdup at the small office building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

