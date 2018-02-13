Viral meningitis, flu outbreaks hit ETX schools; classes canceled

Outbreaks of viral meningitis and the flu have hit an East Texas school district.

There will be no classes Wednesday and Thursday at Center, Texas, Independent School District's six campuses, Superintendent James Hockenberry confirms.

"We have been notified of a confirmed case of viral meningitis at the FLM campus," says a letter the School District sent to parents Tuesday.

FLM is F.L. Moffett Primary School.

"As a result, we are taking immediate and swift action to disinfect the entire FLM campus," says the notice signed by Hockenberry.

Viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis, an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The School District also is experiencing a large number of cases of flu and flu-like illnesses.

The presence of the illnesses is "lingering, persistent and growing both in our student body and faculty," says the superintendent's missive.

The cancellation of classes Wednesday and Thursday means students will not be due back on campus until Tuesday morning.

Friday and Monday are student holidays.

All school offices except the one at F.L. Moffett Primary will be open until noon Wednesday.

A letter to parents from Nicole Vaughn, RN coordinator for Center schools, discusses the symptoms of viral meningitis, how it is spread and what to do if your child becomes infected.

