Man convicted in Bossier Parish murder dies after alleged fight with Angola cellmate

A convicted killer is under investigation following the death of his cellmate who was convicted of second-degree murder in Bossier Parish in 2002.

Gamarus Everett, 36 died on Monday evening at a Baton Rouge hospital. He was serving a life sentence and had been at Angola since 2002, according to a news release from Louisiana Public Safety & Corrections.

Correctional officers found 41-year-old Jessie Grace fighting Everett. Everett was found unresponsive, and he was immediately administered CPR, which revived him.

Everett was sent to the prison's treatment center, where a doctor diagnosed him with life-threatening injuries. He was immediately transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital.

An autopsy will be performed this week. Possible charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy.

Grace was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder out of Jefferson parish. He first came to Angola in 1994.

