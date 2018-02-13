Pipeline break disrupts water service at Grambling State

A pipeline break has disrupted water service at Grambling State University. The campus is on its Mardi Gras break, meaning there are no classes and the campus is closed for normal business. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The rupture happened late Tuesday morning.

"We don't know why it happened, but we have determined where it happened and isolated that," campus spokesman Will Sutton said.

The impact of the water outage is lessened by the fact that the school is on its annual Mardi Gras break, meaning there are no classes and the campus is closed for normal business.

Classes dismissed at noon Friday and will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The water outage is impacting students who did not have the opportunity to go home or who chose to stay on campus during the break.

Water service is expected to be restored sometime late Tuesday afternoon, according to a text sent to students and staffers.

Meantime, bag lunches are being provided in the cafe.

Food service is expected to resume Tuesday night, the notice says.

Even after water is restored, contractors will be working on more permanent repairs.

