Caddo Parish school bus with students on board hit, no injuries

A Caddo Parish school bus was hit on Tuesday afternoon, but officials with the school board say everything is fine.

It happened just before 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. 

According to Mary Wood with Caddo Parish Schools, bus 228 which runs for Caddo Career & Technology Center, was hit with students from Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy. 

The driver told school officials that a car ran into the bus, but no one on the bus was injured.

