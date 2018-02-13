Mardi Gras fun rolls through Overton Brooks - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Mardi Gras fun rolls through Overton Brooks

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
Mardi Gras at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center/ Source: Overton Brooks VA Facebook Mardi Gras at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center/ Source: Overton Brooks VA Facebook
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The good times rolled at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. 

The center’s Employee Association sponsored a Mardi Gras parade, on Fat Tuesday. 

The parade featured both employees and veterans who paraded throughout the facility bringing cheer to others.

