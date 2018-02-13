Mardi Gras fun rolls through Overton Brooks

Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.
A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms an assistant principal at Airport High School was let go and the principal was placed on administrative leave.
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.
The NOPD is investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Union and Carondelet Streets. Initial reports show two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.
