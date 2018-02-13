Mardi Gras themed packages allow deployed troops to celebrate in Afghanistan

It's Mardi Gras in Afghanistan!

At the start of carnival season, the Louisiana Heroes Project started to collect beads, trinkets and other Mardi Gras supplies to send to our troops on overseas.

The boxes arrived in time for the men and women in Afghanistan to enjoy Fat Tuesday with some comforts of home, and their own parade.

Louisiana Heroes Project, based in Alexandria, is a non-profit organization that proudly supports our Louisiana military, veterans, wounded, first responders and their families.

More than 1,000 boxes of Mardi Gras themed care packages were sent to troops from across the state.

