JCPenney looking to hire 152 stylists in Louisiana

A nationwide retailer with salons is looking to hire over 150 stylists in Louisiana alone.

JCPenney has locations in Bossier City and Shreveport. The company is looking to hire 6500 stylists nationwide. Texarkana, Longview, Tyler and Lufkin also have JCPenney stores.

Interested stylists should visit their local JCP salon to apply or submit an application online at jcpcareers.com.

Each store provides such services as including haircuts, color, signature blowouts, hair treatments, extensions and natural styling. Hair accessories, shampoos and other products are sold by Matrix, Paul Mitchell, CHI, Redken, Mizani and more at JCPenney.

In 2015, JCPenney partnered with InStyle to update all of its salons to become "The Salon by InStyle."

