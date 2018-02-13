VIDEO: Bossier Parish Sheriff holds "State of the Parish" news conference

On Tuesday, Sheriff Julian Whittington will hold a press conference on crime stats and accomplishments of men and women serving on the Bossier Sheriff's Office.
The event titled, " State of the Parish: Regarding Crime & Safety." will be held at 10 a.m. at the Viking Drive Substation.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
The last day of Carnival is upon us. Here is today's parade schedule: Mardi Gras Day – Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Zulu (Map)Uptown8 a.m. Rex (Map)Uptown10 a.m. Elks Orleanians Uptown follows Rex Crescent City Elks Uptown follows Elks Argus (Map)Metairie10 a.m. Jefferson Metairie follows Argus Elks Jeffersonians Metairie after Jefferson Lyra Covington 10 a.m. Covington Lions Club Covington 10 a.m. Covington Covington follows Lions Club Houmas Houma Noo...More >>
The last day of Carnival is upon us. Here is today's parade schedule: Mardi Gras Day – Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Zulu (Map)Uptown8 a.m. Rex (Map)Uptown10 a.m. Elks Orleanians Uptown follows Rex Crescent City Elks Uptown follows Elks Argus (Map)Metairie10 a.m. Jefferson Metairie follows Argus Elks Jeffersonians Metairie after Jefferson Lyra Covington 10 a.m. Covington Lions Club Covington 10 a.m. Covington Covington follows Lions Club Houmas Houma Noo...More >>