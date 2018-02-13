CPSO searching for a "Rowdy" goat's home

Are you missing a goat?
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said that a goat with a heart-shaped tag that says "Rowdy" on it was found on Monday in the 5800 block of Dianne Street.
CPSO is asking anyone who may know his owners to contact the Caddo Sheriff's Livestock Patrol at 681-1120.
