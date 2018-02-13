Shreveport-Bossier leaders hope to see film boom in coming years

Netflix will shoot part of it's newest film "Highwaymen" right here in the Shreveport-Bossier region.

The shoot for the film, which stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, is expected to last two weeks and take place in early March.

Pam Glorioso is the Chief Administrative Officer for Bossier City and has played a part in the local film boom over the last several years.

"We're trying to use our connections we've had in the past, and it's working. We've got a few feelers out right now with FOX and Universal and trying to bring in a couple more productions," Glorioso said.

A new Netflix film starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson is coming to the Shreveport-Bossier area. I spoke with local leaders who say they are hoping to see more of this in the future and give a boost to young local filmmakers. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/QHYa3TIFfn — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) February 13, 2018

Arlena Acree is the Director of Economic Development and Film at the Shreveport Mayors Office.

She says the film will be directed by John Lee Handcock, known for movies like "The Blindside" and "Saving Mr. Banks".

"This will be Kevin Costner's 3rd Production in Shreveport. The other productions were The Guardian and Mr. Brooks," Acree said.

"We are excited to have him back and this will be Woody Harrelson's first one here."

Governor Bel Edwards recently signed a tax incentive bill last year to place a cap on film incentives at $180 million.

Glorioso says that should keep the state from losing money and make things straightforward for filmmakers searching for a location.

"The Tax Incentive Program is the big carrot that Louisiana can dangle, the bad part is it was confusing to filmmakers in Los Angeles over the past year how the program was operating in Louisiana, now hopefully there's some clarity that the program is back in place."

Glorioso added there will also be an additional 5% tax incentive for films shot outside of the New Orleans or Baton Rouge area, which will hopefully entice more productions to the area.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.