Voters to decide school issues in southeast Oklahoma

Voters head to the polls in Oklahoma and will decide a number of local races and some bond issues.

The Broken Bow and Haworth School District will vote on board member positions.

The Valliant, Smithville, Lukfata, and Eagletown School Districts will vote on bond proposals to fund a variety of district needs.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

KSLA News 12 will post the results of these elections tonight as soon as the votes are counted.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.?