Study ranks the best, worst states to be in if you are single

With Valentine’s Day upon us and more than 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, WalletHub has released its 2018 report on the Best & Worst States for Singles.

The personal finance website says its goal is to help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 27 key indicators of dating friendliness.

The categories range from share of single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita.

Overall, the effort rates Arkansas as the worst state in the nation if you are single.

Louisiana also has some distinctions.

Best States for Singles

California Florida New York Texas Pennsylvania Wisconsin Massachusetts Illinois Ohio Arizona

Among the best vs. worst

Share of single adults: Louisiana, with 53.77 percent, has the highest. That's 1.3 times higher than Utah, the state with the lowest at 42.48 percent.

Dating opportunities: California has the most; North Dakota the least.

Romance and fun: New York scores the highest; Delaware the lowest.

Lowest unemployment rate among singles: North Dakota, with 4.5 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than Mississippi, the state with the highest at 14.8 percent.

Fitness and recreational facilities per square root of population: California has the most, 0.6093, which is 8.6 times more than in Hawaii, the state with the fewest at 0.0706.

Click here to view the full report and see where your state ranks and why.

