Black History Moments: Arnese Brass

KSLA News 12 is celebrating Black History Month with a special salute to individuals and organizations who make a difference in the community. 

Now KSLA News 12 is honoring Arnese Brass, who has been leaving her mark on Caddo Parish youths for more than a decade. 

She's been a vocal music teacher for Caddo public schools since August 2004. Brass also offers music instruction. 

She is the first African-American in Northeast Louisiana to earn a high school diploma in music through a music guild association as well as her traditional high school diploma. 

Through her example and compassion, Brass helps empower teenagers to explore their God-given talents and reach their potential. 

KSLA News 12 salutes Arnese Brass.  

