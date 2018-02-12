Black History Moments: Arnese Brass

KSLA News 12 is celebrating Black History Month with a special salute to individuals and organizations who make a difference in the community.

Now KSLA News 12 is honoring Arnese Brass, who has been leaving her mark on Caddo Parish youths for more than a decade.

She's been a vocal music teacher for Caddo public schools since August 2004. Brass also offers music instruction.

She is the first African-American in Northeast Louisiana to earn a high school diploma in music through a music guild association as well as her traditional high school diploma.

Through her example and compassion, Brass helps empower teenagers to explore their God-given talents and reach their potential.

KSLA News 12 salutes Arnese Brass.

