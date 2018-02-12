Concern citizens protest at school board meeting for principal firing

A group of concerned protesters packed the New Boston School Board chamber at 8 a.m. Monday. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

“When we found out their attempt to dismiss her, we came up here to share our concerns,” said E.D. Williams, spokesman for concerned citizens.

The group rallying in support of Patty Green.

Green served as principal at Oakview Primary School in New Boston.

Last Monday, Green turned in her resignation, a move the concerned citizens say she was forced into by the district superintendent.

“Miss Green had no reason to even have her job in jeopardy. You should not come to work in fear of your job on a daily basis. What kind of environment is that,” said Williams.

Superintendent Rose Mary Neshyba would only say Green’s resignation was for personal reasons.

“I think there has been some miss information. Again, this was resolved last Tuesday,” said Neshyba.

With the approval of the concerned citizens, the board voted to give Principal Patty Green her job back.

“We did what we set out to do, keep Miss Green with her employment, her job with our children in the school system. She does an excellent job,” said Williams.

Green is back on the job and members of the concern citizens group say they will continue to monitor the operation of the New Boston School District.

