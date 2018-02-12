Suspects face charges after shots fired at homeowner

Authorities say someone shot five times at a resident during an attempted robbery the evening of Feb. 12 in Shreveport. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Three people have been arrested and face charges in connection to a robbery the ended with shots being fired.

According to Shreveport police, an 18-year old man faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery after the trio tried to sell a gun.

It happened at 5:18 p.m. Monday on Jackson Street between Jewella and Grove avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Officers told KSLA News 12 that three males came to the resident's door trying to sell a gun. When the resident said he did not want to buy it, the three told him it was a robbery.

At that time, the man started to close the door when one of the would-be robbers started shooting a handgun.

The resident was not hurt but his stove and refrigerator were struck.

Police caught the three males, one age 18 and the others age 16, behind Fair Park Middle School. They also recovered a .40-caliber Glock and spent shell casings.

The name of the 18-year old has not been released.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.