3 would-be robbers shoot at Caddo man 5 times then flee

Authorities say someone shot five times at a resident during an attempted robbery the evening of Feb. 12 in Shreveport. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Someone shot five times at a Shreveport resident then fled.

It happened at 5:18 p.m. Monday on Jackson Street between Jewella and Grove avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police still have seven units on the scene.

Three males came to the resident's door trying to sell a gun, an officer said.

When the resident said he did not want to buy it, the trio told him it was a robbery.

At that, the man started trying to close the door.

And one of the would-be robbers started shooting a handgun.

The resident was not wounded.

But his stove is messed up. So is his refrigerator.

Police caught the three males, one age 18 and the others age 16, behind Fair Park Middle School.

And they recovered a .40-caliber Glock and spent shell casings.

At last report, the three teenagers had been taken to the detectives' office for questioning.

