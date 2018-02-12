Southwood High School reflects on service of former CPSB member

Southwood High School is reflecting on the impact former Caddo Parish School Board member Larry Ramsey of District 10 left on the school after he died on Saturday evening from pancreatic cancer. Source: Caddo Parish School Board

Southwood High School is reflecting on the impact former Caddo Parish School Board member Larry Ramsey of District 10 left on the school after he died on Saturday evening from pancreatic cancer.

"We would not be where we are today," said Jeff Roberts, Southwood High School's principal. "He supported us in everything we did."

Roberts and Ramsey worked closely, as he always had an affinity for Southwood.

"He and I had countless conversations all the time, he just really wanted to see Southwood return to its glory days," said Roberts.

In fact, eight years ago, Roberts said Southwood was graded as a 'D-' school by the Louisiana Department of Education. Now, Southwood has improved its score to a 'B+,' which Roberts said is due largely to Ramsey's efforts.

"He was always wanting to know what we needed from him in order to move this school forward," said Roberts. "Daylight, dark, weekends, holidays, it didn't matter."

Ramsey was at the helm for the inception of the school's biotechnology program, which enables students to experience intense math, science, technology and engineering courses - further preparing them for life after high school and college.

"Larry was going to fight the fight up to the last day and continue to work and support initiatives," Roberts said. "Larry was not going to let anybody or anything stand in his way."

