Funeral set for four-term Caddo Parish School Board member

Funeral arrangements have been set for a four-term Caddo School Board member.

Larry E. Ramsey died Saturday night at his home in Shreveport.

His services are set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1204 Crabapple Drive in Shreveport.

The funeral will be preceded by visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive in Shreveport.

Meantime, School Board members are expected to officially declare a vacancy in the District 10 post and begin selecting Ramsey's temporary successor.

Ramsey's fourth term expires Dec. 31.

Since less than a year remains, whomever is selected as the interim member will serve until an election can be held in November.

School Board members are set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the board's offices at 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport.

The agenda calls for board members to go behind closed doors at one point in the meeting to get an update on legal matter.

