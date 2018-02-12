Fire burns Shreveport house

A fire the afternoon of Feb. 12 damaged a house in the 1900 block of Bermuda Street in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Fire damaged a house just north of Shreveport's Riverside Elementary School.

It was reported as a carport fire at 3:47 p.m. Monday, said John Lane, chief of training for Shreveport Fire Department.

Heavy smoke was coming from the front of the dwelling in the 1900 block of Bermuda Street when the first firefighting unit arrived five minutes later, he said.

The residents already were out of the house.

The 25 firefighters who responded had the fire under control at 4:02 p.m.

No one was injured.

Investigators still are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.