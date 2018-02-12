School bus with 5 special-needs students involved in accident

Special-needs students were on a Caddo school bus when it and two other vehicles were involved in a minor accident in Shreveport.

No injuries have been reported among the five students who were on the bus, police and school officials said.

Now Caddo School District is arranging other transportation for the students, four of whom require wheelchairs, School District spokeswoman Mary Wood said.

The wreck happened at 2:47 p.m. Monday at Youree at Stratmore drives, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

It involved the bus, a Chevrolet Lumina plus a truck hauling a piece of equipment on a flatbed trailer.

The elderly woman who was driving the Lumina complained of chest pains following the accident, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The bus driver told School District officials that the bus was stopped at the time of the accident, Wood said.

The driver will submit to routine drug and alcohol screenings as required by federal law and School District policy, Wood added.

