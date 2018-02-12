Caregiver arrested for stealing identity of woman she cared for

A Shreveport woman has been arrested for identity theft for allegedly stealing the identity of the woman she was caring for.

Authorities say Dorothy Edwards worked for a 65-year-old disabled woman for more than a year and used her identity to steal more than $20,000.

According to deputies, Edwards used the victim's bank account and credit cards to pay her own bills and forged a check to open a fake bank account.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Edwards and charged her with exploitation of persons with infirmities and felony identity theft.

She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center where she is being held on $150,000 bond.

