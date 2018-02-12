Home health nurse arrested for theft - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Home health nurse arrested for theft

Crystal Coleman, 32, is accused of stealing from the couple she worked for (Source: CPSO) Crystal Coleman, 32, is accused of stealing from the couple she worked for (Source: CPSO)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A home health nurse is behind bars for allegedly stealing from the couple she worked for.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's office says Crystal Coleman, of Vivian, stole more than $5,600 while working as a nurse for a woman and her disabled husband. 

She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of felony theft.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly