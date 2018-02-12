Louisiana artist goes viral for wanting to make crawfish cheap again

Artist Aaron Angelo, who created the hat, says he hopes it serves as a message for people to stop judging others by what they're wearing. (Source: Aaron Angelo)

The hat calling to "Make Crawfish $1.97/lb Again" is going viral online. (Source: Aaron Angelo)

Make crawfish cheap again.

That's the message one New Orleans artist is pushing with a new hat that's going viral on social media.

The simple red hat with white lettering is a play on the famous "Make America Great Again" hats that became a symbol for Trump supporters during the 2016 election.

It reads, "Make Crawfish $1.97/lb Again."

One photo of the hat that was posted in early February has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Aaron Angelo, a mixed media artist who was born and raised in the Crescent City, says he made the hat for himself about a week ago after seeing a meme online with a similar message. Angelo thought having a tangible hat with the message was just a funny idea. But after sharing a photo of the hat online, requests started to come in.

"I shared a picture of the hat with my friends on Reddit and people really wanted them. I made 20 hats and they sold out in about two days. Now, we are making 20 more."

While Angelo says the hat was made all in good fun, he hopes the hat serves as a reminder to people to keep their mind open and accept others.

"I hope this will make people take a pause and reflect that maybe we shouldn't be so quick to judge someone based on what they're wearing. I want people to get back to the business of just liking everybody."

Angelo is selling the hats for $19.95, plus shipping, on his Etsy shop. You buy one here.

You can see more of Aaron Angelo's art on his Facebook page.

