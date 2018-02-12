CSRA to be acquired by General Dynamics

A Bossier City company that provides information technology services to the federal government could soon be sold.

According to CSRA's website, General Dynamics will acquire the company for $9.6 billion.

General Dynamics will purchase all outstanding shares of CSRA for $40.75 in cash for a total of $9.6 billion.

"The acquisition of CSRA represents a significant strategic step in expanding the capabilities and customer base of GFIT, Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer of General Dynamics. "CSRA's management team has created an outstanding provider of innovative, next-generation IT solutions with industry-leading margins."

Novakovic also said General Dynamics sees "substantial opportunities" to provide support to the U.S. Department of Defense and other agencies.

CSRA CEO and President Larry Prior stated the move is beneficial to all parties.

"Our combination with General Dynamics represents an excellent outcome for CSRA's stockholders, employees and customers," Prior said. "It builds on strong shared values, culture and a passion for serving our customers' missions."

CSRA moved into its Integrated Technology Center on East Texas Street in Bossier City in October 2016. The building featured specialized meeting and conference rooms, workspaces and data centers.

When it opened, it had planned to hire 800 employees by June of this year.

