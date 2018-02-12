SPD: Gunman fires six shots into home - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD: Gunman fires six shots into home

(Source: Shreveport Police Department) (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police say someone opened fire on a home and fired six shots late Sunday night. 

According to the major incident report, officers responded to the home in the 200 block of East 67th Street. When officers arrived, they learned the gunman stood outside the home and began shooting. 

Witnesses provided officers with a name and a brief description of the gunman. 

No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing. 

