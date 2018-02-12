Shreveport police investigate two armed robberies

Shreveport police are investigating a pair of robberies that could be connected. Both involved a suspect attacking women with a baseball bat and took place within an hour of each other.

Police responded to the first robbery at the Circle K gas station on Walker Road just before midnight Sunday. A man wearing a black mask and blue hoodie reportedly attacked a woman with a baseball bat as she got out of her car. The suspect took the woman’s purse and drove away in a gold Toyota Camry. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The second robbery happened nine miles away on Samford Avenue just over thirty minutes later. Police say a man with a silver baseball bat dressed in all black threatened a woman as she got out of her car. The woman handed over her purse and was not hurt.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

