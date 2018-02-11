Thousands brave frigid day for the Krewe of Highland parade

In the past, Krewe of Highland parade throws have ranged from the traditional beads to pickles and even hot dogs. "There are Spam sandwiches, ramen noodles, bananas," Shreveport resident Aimee Akin said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

It might have felt as if it was below freezing outdoors.

But the chilly conditions didn't stop scores of people from celebrating a Shreveport Mardi Gras staple.

The Krewe of Highland, an annual and quirky parade held the Sunday before Fat Tuesday, features zany and eclectic floats.

"There's more family out here than there is at the parades last week," Bossier City third-grader Madison Smith said Sunday afternoon.

"There's not as many people fighting like usual."

Families dressed in thick winter coats and wrapped in blankets lined streets along the parade route in Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood.

"We stopped at Academy and bought these sleeping bags so that we could wrap up while we were waiting," said Nicole Bottom, of Haughton.

"I have everybody waiting in about four or five layers. ... We have extra clothes in case somebody gets wet."

Even so, Smith said she could have used some warmer boots.

"My toes are freezing. They're numb. But's it's just my toes that are cold. But I think I can live."

The Krewe of Highland procession, which this year had "Highland Ever After" as its theme, generally is tailored toward families.

"It's in the middle of a neighborhood instead of downtown, where you have access to people camping out all night and bringing alcohol with them," Bottom said.

"You'll see a lot of kids out here. And they're all with a parent in tow. So nobody is running loose."

The parade also is know for its quirky side.

In the past, Krewe of Highland parade throws have ranged from the traditional beads to pickles and even hot dogs.

"There are Spam sandwiches, ramen noodles, bananas," Shreveport resident Aimee Akin said.

