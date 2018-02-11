Shreveport's Pleasant Hill Baptist celebrates its 102nd

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Shreveport turned 102 years old Sunday.

The congregation marked the occasion with two special services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Gospel recording artist Doug Williams, of the gospel music group The Williams Brothers, and Andre Tate were guest performers during the programs.

The theme of this year's celebration was "Reflecting on the past, rejoicing in the present. reaching for the future."

Members wore red, black and white for the celebration at the church in the 4600 block of Lakeshore Drive.

