Fire damages Shreveport house

Fire damaged a house on Wyoming Circle in Shreveport the afternoon of Feb. 11. (Source: Google Maps)

Fire damaged a brick house in the 2000 block of Wyoming Circle in Shreveport the afternoon of Feb. 11. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Fire damaged a vacant brick house in Shreveport.

The blaze in the 2000 block of Wyoming Circle was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's immediately north of Booker T. Washington High School and just east of J.S. Clark Middle School and the Wallette branch of Shreve Memorial Library.

Shreveport Fire Department sent 14 units to fight the fire.

Nine remain on the scene.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 4:41 p.m., a dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported.

A fire official said there was nothing in the house except for a few mattresses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.