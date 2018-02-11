Weather advisory: Rain, freezing rain, sleet possible - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Weather advisory: Rain, freezing rain, sleet possible

(KSLA) -

Motorists should be careful when crossing bridges and overpasses Sunday afternoon and evening.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of East Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana. 

A band of freezing rain and sleet is passing over the area.

With temperatures at or below freezing, that could put a light glaze on elevated surfaces. 

Accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are possible.

The advisory includes the parishes of:

  • Bossier
  • Caddo
  • DeSoto

It also includes the counties of 

  • Bowie
  • Camp
  • Cass
  • Cherokee
  • Franklin
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Hempstead
  • Howard
  • Lafayette
  • Little River 
  • Marion
  • Miller
  • McCurtain
  • Morris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Panola
  • Red River
  • Rusk
  • Sevier
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Titus
  • Upshur
  • Wood

