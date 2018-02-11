Weather advisory: Rain, freezing rain, sleet possible

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of East Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana, including the Shreveport-Bossier City area. (Source: KSLA StormTracker 12)

Motorists should be careful when crossing bridges and overpasses Sunday afternoon and evening.

A band of freezing rain and sleet is passing over the area.

With temperatures at or below freezing, that could put a light glaze on elevated surfaces.

Accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are possible.

The advisory includes the parishes of:

Bossier

Caddo

DeSoto

It also includes the counties of

Bowie

Camp

Cass

Cherokee

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Hempstead

Howard

Lafayette

Little River

Marion

Miller

McCurtain

Morris

Nacogdoches

Panola

Red River

Rusk

Sevier

Shelby

Smith

Titus

Upshur

Wood

