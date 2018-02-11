Weather advisory: Rain, freezing rain, sleet possible

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.More >>
Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>