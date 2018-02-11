Reception opens display of new artworks at East Bank Gallery

An opening reception was held Feb. 11 for artworks on display in February and March in East Bank Gallery in Bossier City. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

Creative Art Connection of Bossier City hosted an opening reception Sunday for artworks that will be on display in February and March.

The gathering was held that afternoon in East Bank Gallery in the 600 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

Artist were juried and their creations were judged.

Attendees enjoyed food, socialized with new and experienced artists and analyzed different artworks.

At the end of the reception, participants in each art category were awarded ribbons.

Creative Art Connection is a nonprofit art club founded 39 years ago that encourages creative work and arts appreciation.

It awards the Virginia Cook Visual Art Scholarship to a student who plans to major in art or a related field. This year's award will be presented April 9 at East Bank Annex.

