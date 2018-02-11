LSUS defeats Wiley 66-60

SHREVEPORT, La. – The LSU Shreveport Pilots men's basketball team played in front of a capacity crowd at The Dock against the Wiley College Wildcats. The Pilots gained the lead before halftime and did not give it up again to win 91-82. The Pilots improve to 23-2 overall and 12-2 in Red River Athletic Conference play. Wiley College falls to 15-9 overall and 8-6 in conference play.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Jamal Ray (SR/Texarkana, Texas) had 23 points and 13 rebounds to finish with another double-double. This was Ray's thirteenth double-double of the season.

Stevie Clark (SR/Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) was 3-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points. Clark also added five assists and two steals.

Rakim Lubin (JR/Miami, Florida) got the start and finished with 12 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Benjamin Batts (SR/Saginaw, Michigan) had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes of play.

Josh Robinson (SR/Shreveport, Louisiana) went 4-11 from downtown to finish with 15 points. Robinson added 11 rebounds to complete the double-double.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Pilots had a hard time finding a rhythm offensively as they trailed by as much as 12 in the first half.

The Pilots buckled down on the defensive end to take a 46-43 lead into the halftime break.

The Pilots started the second half on an 8-0 run to take a double digit lead.

The Wildcats did their best at an attempted comeback but the Pilots shot 78 percent from the free throw line in the second half to secure the victory.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

The Pilots were 18-24 from the free throw line and the Wildcats were 12-17.

The Pilots had 18 second chance points to 14 for the Wildcats.

The Pilots shot 42 percent from beyond the arc while Wiley shot 32 percent.

FROM THE COACH

"Tonight's win was as big as they get," said LSUS Head Coach Kyle Blankenship. "Wiley has been the hottest team in our league over the past month and we knew that it would take our best effort to come away with a victory. Wiley could arguably be the hardest playing team in the country. They play so hard and we had a difficult time matching their intensity early. We burned a couple of timeouts early to get our guy's attention that it was going to take a better effort on our part to come from behind and win. As our team has done all year, they responded and started making plays on the defensive end which we fed off of on the other end of the floor."

UP NEXT

February 15 at Texas College at 7:30 p.m.