Dozens of blood units donated in honor of fallen deputy

Scores of people converged on the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office substation Saturday to donate blood in honor of fallen Bossier City native and deputy Scott Pine.

Pine was killed in the line of duty on February 11, 2014, while serving in the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

"These people are willing to sacrifice 30 minutes of their day to help save people's lives, which is what my brother did," said Angela Mills, Scott Pine's sister. "These people are all out here trying to do something good for someone else."

According to Pine's sister, he frequently donated blood himself and always encouraged others to follow suit.

"That's what Scott would've wanted," said Mills. "Do something good in his name."

Bossier City resident Ellen Montegudo said she felt compelled to donate because she too has a personal connection to law enforcement.

"My son was a police officer for about 15 years. I was always concerned for him," said Montegudo. "Just thinking about what this family [Scott Pine's] is going through, I just wanted to be here."

Haughton resident Jimmy Tipton said donating blood is an act of selfless service.

"You help people and they don't know who you are," said Tipton. "That's how you get your blessing I believe."

Orlando Diaz and his family traveled from Dallas to donate blood.

Diaz and Pine worked together in Florida.

"It was the least I could do to come over and honor his memory and continue the work he started," said Diaz.

Although they weren't particularly close, Diaz said Pine left an apparent mark on his life.

"He inspired my life and he made an impact just from the person he was," said Diaz. "I love people who lead by example and he was a person who lead by example."

Blood drive organizers said they estimated 45 units of blood would be donated. But, donors exceeded that goal Saturday with 55 units collectively filled.

