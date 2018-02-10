2 dead, 3 injured in Panola County crash

Two people are dead and three are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Panola County Saturday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on SH-315.

DPS troopers say the driver of a 2003 Honda Element, identified as Dominique Yon, was traveling eastbound on SH-315 at an unsafe speed.

Troopers say a 2017 Toyota Highlander, driven by John Lust, was traveling westbound on the same roadway.

The Honda hydroplaned on the wet roadway and entered the westbound lane, striking the Highlander, according to preliminary reports.

Troopers say as a result of the impact, the Lusk and a passenger in the Honda, identified as Yessenia Ramirez, were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Toni Hughes.

Both bodies were taken to Dallas for autopsy.

A passenger in the Highlander, identified as Mary Lusk, was taken to Nacogdoches Medical. Yon was taken to ETMC-Tyler, another passenger in her vehicle, Jackie Xu, was transported to ETMC-Henderson.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.