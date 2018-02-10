Crash on I-20 W at Red River bridge causes traffic congestion - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crash on I-20 W at Red River bridge causes traffic congestion

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
DOTD Traffic camera along Interstate 20 at the Traffic Street exit. (Source DOTD Traffic Camera) DOTD Traffic camera along Interstate 20 at the Traffic Street exit. (Source DOTD Traffic Camera)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier City police are working to clear a crash along Interstate 20 westbound Saturday evening. 

It happened on the Bossier City side of the Red River bridge, according to Bossier City Public Information Officer Mark Natale.

Natale says there are non-life-threatening injuries involved in the crash.

Just before 7 p.m., the crash had traffic backed up to at least Hamilton Road, according to a tweet from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. 

