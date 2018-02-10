SWAR police investigating death of woman

Police in El Dorado, AR are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Captain Holt with El Dorado police says the woman's body was found around 4 p.m. while officers were responding to a welfare concern inside the city on the west side of town just off of West Main Street.

Police are unsure of when or how the woman died.

Her body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Captain Holt also says they will wait until they hear back from the medical examiner to determine whether or not her death will be ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made and police say there are no known suspects.

The death is under investigation.

