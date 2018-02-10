City of Shreveport to hold meeting on bike paths

The City of Shreveport will hold a community meeting Thursday to discuss the locations of additional bike paths for phase two of the project.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, at Central Art Station, 801 Crockett Street.

A new initiative in 2017 led to the creation of pilot bike paths in the Highland Neighborhood, according to a release from city officials.

City officials also say the 2030 Great Expectations Master Plan identified a need for bike paths in the city.

The streets selected for the pilot plan were already identified for asphalt overlay improvements. They also had space for bike paths and required minimal effort at no additional cost.

Here is a list of streets being considered for the second phase:

