1 dead after being shot at a Texarkana gas station

Tyvon Gullatt, 22 is accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in Texarkana Texas.( Source: Texarkana Police Department)

Texarkana Texas police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say, Carlos Clark, 25, was shot at a gas station on North Stateline Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Clark in the back seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Before being transported to the hospital, Clark was able to tell officers the first name of the suspected gunman, who was later identified as Tyvon Gullatt, 22.

Detectives say approximately 15 minutes after the incident Clark’s grandfather reported his grandson’s involvement in the incident.

Clark died from his injuries later in the morning.

Gullatt is facing murder charges with a 1 million dollar bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.