Bossier Parish man convicted

Patrick Pierce, 47, sentenced to 40 years in prison. Charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff Office)

Patrick Pierce, 47, is sentenced to 40 years in prison as multiple felony offender under Louisiana’s Habitual Offender Law.

Pierce was found guilty in December 2015, of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder.

He was planning to murder his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Sims’ husband as she promised him sex in exchange for killing him.

Pierce was unable to remove the safety lock on the gun allowing the intended victim to disarm him.

After the Second Circuit Court of Appeal upheld the conviction, the District Attorney’s Office filed multiple offender charges citing Pierce’s prior felony convictions.

Pierce’s criminal history included two additional felony convictions in the State of New Jersey that were unable to be used as prior convictions in the habitual offender proceedings.

After a contested hearing, Pierce was found to be a second felony offender.

“The multiple offender law is absolutely needed in our system to put career criminals like Patrick Pierce in prison where they belong,” said District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

Pierce is sentenced to 25 years on the murder charge and 15 years on the conspiracy charge without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

