3 accused of stealing $11 thousand worth of merchandise

Shreveport Police have arrested two men and a woman for allegedly stealing from both Home Depot locations in Shreveport.

Police were able to use surveillance video to identify the reported suspects as Jamie Watson 37, Laquinta Watson, 39, and J.B. White,35.

White was already incarcerated on unrelated charges at the Shreveport City Jail, according to police.

Both Laquinta and Jamie Watson were located along a stretch of Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport and were taken into police custody.

The initial theft was thought to have occurred as early as October 2017 and the latest being January 31, of 2018.

Police say ten separate theft cases have been connected to the trio, totaling a loss of nearly $11,000 in merchandise.

As the investigation continues, police are exploring the possibility of additional charges against the three.

