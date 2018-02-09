After 51 years, Seattle woman finally finds ArkLaTex family

It was a meeting 51 years in the making, but for Washington state resident Alicia Methvin, her long journey ultimately leading to the discovery of her family was worth it.

"This is my family," said Methvin. "There's no question about it."

Methvin was put up for adoption in Dallas in 1965, before landing in Washington state.

15 years ago, she had an aneurysm sparked by a medical condition she was totally unaware of.

"I started to black out and I called my honey and said, 'my right arm's asleep and I'm blacking out," Methvin said.

After this near-death experience, Methvin learned the condition that led to the aneurysm was hereditary. Out of caution, she wanted to find her biological siblings to warn them of what she had dealt with.

"I needed to warn them because if they died because I didn't do something, are you kidding me with that?" said Methvin.

A DNA test ultimately led her to her biological father and then her half-sisters.

For the first time, Methvin emotionally met her two half-sisters at Shreveport Regional Airport Friday evening.

"When you never have anybody that's like you, and to accept and understand you, that's a big one for me," Methvin said. "They get me."

Methvin connected with her half-sisters on Facebook. Her sisters were in a state of shock when Methvin initially reached out.

"I didn't believe it at first and then she started sending pictures of herself and our grandmother," said Kelli Wright, Methvin's half-sister. "As soon as we saw her, we knew she was our sister...had to be our sister."

Methvin said she felt instantly attached to her long-lost siblings, though there are some growing pains.

"She thinks she's right and I know I am," said Kristen Rawls, another half-sister. "It's beginning."

Methvin said she'll be in the ArkLaTex for the next month, but trips are already being planned to her home in Washington state.

