I-220 eastbound in Bossier City open again following wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

I-220 eastbound in Bossier City open again following wreck

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: LA DOTD) (Source: LA DOTD)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Interstate 220 eastbound in Bossier City was closed for some time following a wreck on Friday night.

According to LA DOTD's traffic cameras and road reports page, the wreck happened between the Swan Lake Road exit and Airline Drive. 

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Injuries were not life-threatening. The scene has been cleared.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Baby suffers 35 broken bones; foster father charged

    Baby suffers 35 broken bones; foster father charged

    Friday, February 9 2018 3:07 PM EST2018-02-09 20:07:49 GMT
    Friday, February 9 2018 3:17 PM EST2018-02-09 20:17:47 GMT

    A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.

    More >>

    A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly